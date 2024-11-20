Russia claims it took control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine

Russia claimed on Wednesday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces captured the village of Illinka, north of the Kurakhiv Reservoir.

The village of Illinka is located a few kilometers south of the village of Novoselydivka, the capture of which was reported by the Ministry of Defense the day before.

On the reservoir’s left bank lies Kurakhove, a key stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the region.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia’s claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.