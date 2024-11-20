Thursday, November 21, 2024
Russia claims it took control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine

Anadolu
3:26 PM | November 20, 2024
Russia claimed on Wednesday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces captured the village of Illinka, north of the Kurakhiv Reservoir.

The village of Illinka is located a few kilometers south of the village of Novoselydivka, the capture of which was reported by the Ministry of Defense the day before.

On the reservoir’s left bank lies Kurakhove, a key stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the region.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia’s claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

