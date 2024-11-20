SACM KP reviews Mardan uplift schemes

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Technical Education (TEVTA) Tufail Anjum chaired a meeting on Mardan development projects at the Deputy Commissioner Mardan office on Tuesday.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Tufail Anjum and DC Mardan Azmatullah Wazir, was attended by officers from all district departments. Progress on various development schemes in Mardan was reviewed, and district officers provided detailed briefings on their respective departments.

Tufail Anjum directed all district departments to ensure public services are delivered efficiently and transparently. He emphasized the need for maintaining quality and transparency in the execution of development projects.

Expressing optimism, Tufail Anjum hoped that the meeting would play a significant role in accelerating Mardan’s development projects and improving service delivery across the district.