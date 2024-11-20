SC dismisses plea challenging extension of army chief’s tenure

ISLAMABAD - The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging extension of the army chief’s tenure to five years due to non-prosecution.

The federal government earlier this month amended Pakistan Army Act, 1952, the Pakistan Navy Ordinance, 1961, and the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 extending the fixed tenure of the services chiefs up to five years.

A seven-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan conducted hearing of an appeal of Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, and other constitutional cases.

The SC Registrar Office had raised objections on the petition of Naqvi, who challenged the extension of the army chief’s term. Despite multiple notices, Naqvi did not appear before the bench.

The Registrar’s Office had raised objections to the maintainability of the petition wherein it was contended that the recent amendments to the Army Act violated constitutional limits on military service extensions.

As the petitioner failed to appear to address these objections or argue the case, the court dismissed the petition for non-prosecution. The bench noted the absence as a significant lapse, adding that the petitioner’s lack of engagement with the court’s notices demonstrated a lack of intent to pursue the matter seriously.

The court transferred two cases back to a regular bench, which was referred by a three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. The senior puisne judge had transferred the cases to the constitutional bench.

During the proceedings, Justice Ayesha clarified that the petitioner’s lawyer had requested that the case be sent to the constitutional bench, and it was done on his request.

Justice Mazhar expressed that not every case should be sent to the constitutional bench, suggesting that cases involving constitutional questions should be the exception. Justice Ayesha noted that cases often shift from one bench to another, highlighting the complexities involved in such transfers.

The lawyer for the opposing party had requested that the case be referred to the constitutional bench, though the petitioner’s lawyer, Salman Aslam, clarified that they had not made such a request.

The bench also held a hearing on a case involving the registration of two first information reports (FIRs) for a single incident.

The court declared the petition inadmissible and subsequently dismissed it.

Justice Mandokhail highlighted that cases like these have significantly contributed to the backlog of 60,000 pending cases in the judiciary.

He also remarked that the court was repeatedly reminded of this mounting number and questioned why the petition should not be dismissed with a penalty.

Addressing the petitioner, who is a lawyer by profession, Justice Mandokhail criticised the filing of such cases.

Justice Mazhar referring Sughran Bibi’s case noted that the court had already ruled on the matter. He further questioned the petitioner that why they had not approached the High Court to seek the dismissal of the second FIR.