Schools in Lahore, Multan divisions reopen as smog situation improves

LAHORE - All educational institutions in Lahore and Multan divisions will reopen from today (Wednesday) as the smog situation in Punjab has showed further signs of improvement.

According to government directives, no school will be allowed to open before 8:45 AM, and wearing masks will be mandatory for both teachers and students.

Punjab authorities have also announced that outdoor activities in schools will remain suspended. A complete ban will be enforced on outdoor sports and extracurricular activities to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Despite signs of improvement in atmosphere anti-smog operation continues across Punjab to mitigate its effects. According to senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, strict actions have been taken against multiple polluting brick kilns and industrial units over the past four days.

The minister stated that between November 15 and 17, 34 brick kilns operating without zigzag technology were demolished, with the highest numbers in Multan (14) and Layyah (8). Additionally, on November 15, 20 industrial units in Lahore and Gujranwala were razed for causing pollution. On November 16 and 17, 16 more industrial units were demolished, and 51 units were sealed, including 30 units in Lahore, where 5 units were demolished, and fines totalling Rs 400,000 were imposed.

She said vehicle inspections were underway at entry points and major highways, while actions were being taken against unsafe transportation of construction materials. Commercial generators in green lockdown zones were being closely monitored, and the situation was under surveillance through safe city cameras. Water sprinkling was being carried out on Lahore’s roads to control dust.

Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commended all institutions, administrations, and staff involved in the operation and urged the public to support these efforts to combat smog effectively.

To prevent traffic congestion, schools were instructed to stagger student dismissal times to reduce rush on the roads.

Due to government measures, recent rainfall, and a shift in wind patterns, smog levels have significantly decreased. Authorities have urged parents, students, and teachers to comply with the guidelines to ensure the health and safety of students and the continuity of academic activities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment, has issued a notification to open schools from today (Wednesday).

All educational institutions will open. They will carry out teaching and learning activities as usual.

The school opening time is 8:45 am which is usual every year on these days.

In the notification of the Environment Protection Agency, schools have been advised to let students of different classes at different times to reduce traffic pressure on the roads.

The provincial metropolis Lahore is still ranked second in air pollution among cities around the world. Lahore’s AQI was recorded at 252, while the pollution rate in Multan city was 286.

The local administration has eased restrictions, and all hotels and restaurants’ opening time has been extended to 10 in the night. The dine-in and takeaway facilities will be available at eateries till 10:00 PM.

The bakers have also been exempted from shutdown at 8:00 PM and keep open until 10:00 PM. However, the shops and markets shutdown order will remain in place until November 24.