Second KP Inter-University Speech Competition held

Peshawar - The Wastan Cell, Local Council Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University Peshawar, organized the 2nd provincial Inter-University Speech Competition to mark World Toilet Day. The event focused on the theme “The Role of Environmental Sanitation in Building a Healthy Society.”

Hosted by Imran Ullah, Assistant Coordinator of Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the competition saw participation from 14 universities across the province. Twenty contestants delivered speeches in English and Urdu, addressing topics such as environmental cleanliness, climate change, and the role of public engagement in addressing these challenges.

In the English category, Abdul Basit from Sarhad University secured first place, followed by Laiba Yousaf from City University and Nawal Sohail from Iqra National University. In the Urdu category, Haseeb Ahmad from Gomal University, DI Khan, clinched the top spot, with Manahil Saqib from Iqra University Peshawar and Abdullah Shah from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences earning second and third places respectively.

Vice-chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the role of sanitation in disease prevention and fostering international collaboration. Chief Guest Prof Dr Ijaz Khattak, vice-chancellor of Gandhara University, and guest speaker Dr Awais Qarni from the University of Peshawar also highlighted the importance of sustained awareness campaigns to address hygiene challenges.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where shields and certificates were presented to the winners. Faculty members, administrative officers, and students from various institutions attended, reinforcing a collective commitment to public health and sustainability.