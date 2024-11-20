Sharjeel inaugurates People’s Bus Service’s command, control centre

KARACHI - The Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday inaugurated Command and Control Centre of People’s Bus Service. The Command and Control Centre has been established at the office D-43 Block 2, Clifton, of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority. The Command and Control Centre will monitor, facilitate, and live-track the operations related to the People’s Bus Service.

Talking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Command and Control Centre will provide proper monitoring and timely necessary instructions to the People’s Bus Service running across Sindh. This command and control system would monitor the convenience of the passengers of the People’s Bus Service and their live videos and will monitor the conduct of the staff. If there is any complaint or the fare is being charged excessively, you can complain. If any item of a passenger gets stolen or missing, it will also be captured on camera, a communique said.

He said that, for the very first time in Sindh, such a modern command and control system has been established that would monitor all the operations of the People’s Bus Service. Alongwith this, complaint numbers have also been given on which any complaint related to the service can be made. If anyone has any complaint, it can also be redressed in a timely manner. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that this facility was in developed countries. The Sindh government is providing facilities like that to developed countries in Sindh.

Earlier, a card system was introduced for purchasing tickets for the People’s Bus Service, he said, adding that the Sindh government will soon bring more facilities for its people.

In response to a question while talking to media, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the same group that announced protests on November 24 is the same force that wants anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

To another question, he said the Sindh government has serious reservations on the construction of canals on the Indus River. Sindh is already suffering from a water shortage; our stand on this issue is clear and firm.

Answering another question, he said we are not an ally of the federal government, but we supported the government unconditionally so that the democratic system could move forward. To another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that under instructions from the party leadership, the Sindh government has launched an operation against drugs. The minister answering a question said, “A very important exhibition of IDEAS is going on in Karachi. Such events are sending a message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country. Owing to the exhibition of IDEAS, the routes of People’s Bus Service have been temporarily changed, which will be restored immediately after the exhibition. More buses are coming. We are also purchasing double-deckers for Karachi. The double-decker buses will start plying in Karachi.”

Secretary Transport Sindh Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Hakeem Dayo, and other officers were also present at the inauguration ceremony.