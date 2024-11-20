Shark Tank Pakistan engages students at Forman Christian College with insightful panel discussion

LAHORE - The School of Management at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) recently hosted an exclusive panel discussion with Shark Tank Pakistan, drawing an impressive response from the student body. Organized by Ms Maryyam Khan and Ms Ayesha Aman, the event featured leading figures from the show, including panelists Rabeel Warraich, founder of Sarmayacar, and Ms. Aleena Nadeem, founder and CEO of Edufi, along with Executive Producer Rizwan. They captivated an enthusiastic audience of students eager to learn from these business icons. The panelists shared insights on Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape, financing strategies, and the intricacies of business growth, while Rizwan provided a behind-the-scenes look at producing a show that has inspired countless aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide. Students had the opportunity to pose their own questions, receiving first-hand advice from industry leaders. Faculty members, including the Head of Department, Dr. Shoaib Nazir, contributed significantly to the discussion, engaging with the guests on potential collaborative initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurial platforms for FCCU students. Ms Maryyam Khan and Ms Ayesha Aman, instrumental in bringing Shark Tank Pakistan to FCCU, were thrilled by the positive turnout. “Our students showed remarkable enthusiasm, which demonstrates their eagerness to learn and apply these business principles in real life. This response not only reflects the value of Shark Tank Pakistan but also highlights FCCU’s commitment to empowering future leaders,” Ms Khan said.