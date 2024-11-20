Sindh CM meets ambassadors to discuss ties and investment

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with the ambassadors of Turkiye, Sweden, and the Consul General of Oman in Karachi today. The separate meetings, which focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring areas of mutual interest, were a significant step towards enhancing diplomatic ties and fostering cooperation between Sindh and these countries.

During the discussions, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah invited Turkish and Swedish companies to invest in the province, emphasizing the vast opportunities available for businesses. He urged them to explore the investment potential in Sindh, particularly in sectors that could drive economic growth and development.

The ambassadors and the Chief Minister also touched on various topics of mutual interest, aiming to further improve trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges between Sindh and the respective countries.

The meetings are seen as an important move to build stronger international relationships and attract foreign investment into the region.