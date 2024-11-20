Sindh governor, Oman CG discuss matters of importance, IDEAS 2024

KARACHI - A six-member delegation led by the Consul General of Oman Sami Abdullah Khanjari called on Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tesuri at Governor House on Tuesday. They discussed Pakistan-Oman bilateral relations, investment, increase in trade, IDEAS 2024 and other issues of importance. The governor of Sindh invited Omani investors to invest in the province. He said that the attractive sectors of the province were excellent for investment. Tessori said that he was keen to increase trade with Oman. The Consul General of Oman said that Oman was willing to invest in various sectors of the province. He said that Oman always prioritised Pakistan’s strong economy and defence. He said that IDEAS 2024 was a clear expression of Pakistan’s capability.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence and Defence Production Kh Muhammad Asif alongwith Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited different pavilions and stalls established by participating companies in the 12th edition of International Defence Exhibition (IDEAS-2024) at the Expo Centre on Tuesday.

Earlier, Defence Minister Kh Asif formally inaugurated the International Exhibition organised by Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO).