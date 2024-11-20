Sohawa police nab 3 suspects in gang rape, molestation cases

Gujar khan - On Tuesday, the Sohawa police in district Jhelum apprehended three suspects in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman and the attempted molestation of a seven-year-old boy.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, said that the first case was reported to police on 11 November. In the FIR, a father of a 7-year-old boy accused a local resident, Ismael, of enticing his son with candies and attempting to sexually assault him. The case was registered under Section 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), according to the DPO, who confirmed that the accused was apprehended on Tuesday.

In a second incident, Shaban Abid, a resident of Gujar Khan area, reported to the Sohawa police on Sunday that he and his wife were in search of a rental house when they were approached by a man named Zahid, who claimed he could assist them in finding accommodation in Sohawa. He stated that he and his wife accepted the offer and travelled to Sohawa, where they were greeted by another individual named Ali, who escorted them to the house. Shaban reported that the men subsequently extended a job offer to him involving a poultry van.

They instructed him to wait along the G.T. road on Saturday night for the vehicle before departing. At 11 pm, both men, accompanied by his wife, approached him, during which his wife claimed that she had been gang-raped by Ali and Zahid.

DPO Bajwa confirmed that both suspects were apprehended under Section 375-A of the PPC, noting that the crime was substantiated by the initial medical examination.

In a statement, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Ali emphasised the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding heinous crimes targeting children and women, asserting that justice will be pursued for the suspects involved.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate and civil judge while pronouncing a decision handed down punishment of 7-year rigorous imprisonement and Rs.90,000 fine and Rs 50,000 as compensation to the injured victim; to each of the nine convicts of robberies who had reportedly looted three shopkeepers and customers in a market located in front of Koh e Noor Textile mills Guliana on June 03, 2023, court sources said.