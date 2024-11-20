Steps taken to activate Blood Transfusion Authority: KP CM aide

Peshawar - A decision has been made to activate the Blood Transfusion Authority across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure safe blood transfusion and prevent diseases transmitted through blood.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali, stated this during a briefing by Chief Executive Officer Dr Kaleem. The Safe Blood Transfusion Program, in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GIZ, is constructing facilities for regional blood authorities, with the Authority managing regional blood centers (RBCs).

While RBCs have been established in all four regions, only Peshawar is operational. The Peshawar Regional Blood Center supplies screened blood to hospitals, significantly reducing costs while ensuring safety. The Advisor instructed that all blood centers in the province must obtain licenses from the Authority, which will regulate blood banks in both public and private hospitals to ensure adherence to SOPs and promote safe blood donations through fully functional regional blood centers.

Mr Ihtisham Ali emphasized integrating the Blood Transfusion Authority with other programs such as HIV, Thalassemia, and Hepatitis to enhance its impact. He further mandated that all hospitals on the Sehat Card panel must be licensed by the Authority to ensure safety and quality of services.