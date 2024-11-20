Tackle Corruption Within School Boards

It is disheartening to see a system where money triumphs over merit, particularly for parents who instil in their children the belief that hard work and honesty lead to success. Imagine a dedicated student, brimming with ambition, investing countless hours in study, only to find that a peer has secured equivalent grades through financial influence. This stark reality reflects the corruption plaguing school boards, where grades are bought, not earned, undermining the integrity of education.

This malpractice strikes at the core of Pakistan’s educational foundations, depriving students of a fair learning experience. When grades are purchased, the efforts of diligent students are devalued, leaving them disillusioned by a system that prioritises wealth over ability. This culture of corruption erodes societal trust in academic credentials, making it increasingly difficult for genuine talent to gain recognition and opportunities.

The long-term implications for Pakistan are dire. Falsified achievements allow unqualified individuals to occupy positions of responsibility, fostering a cycle of incompetence that hinders national development. The lack of meritocracy stifles individual potential and derails Pakistan’s aspirations for educational reform, diminishing its global competitiveness.

Immediate action is essential. Educational authorities must implement stringent accountability measures, enforce merit-based evaluations, and launch awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of corruption in education. Protecting the integrity of education is a collective responsibility. Neglecting this issue will have repercussions that haunt future generations, impeding both personal and national progress.

It is time to unite for a common cause: safeguarding the future of our children and the nation.

TANIA SHAHJAHAN,

Sindh.