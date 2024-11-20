To Be Opportunistic

In today’s world, success often depends on seizing opportunities. As Napoleon Hill aptly noted, “Most great fortunes were created by those who recognised and capitalised on opportunities.” However, opportunism is not about exploitation but about being alert, adaptable, and proactive.

True opportunists appreciate challenges as stepping stones to success, displaying creativity, diligence, and innovation. They question conventions and approach tasks with fresh perspectives, fostering progress in various fields.

Opportunism involves actively seeking opportunities rather than waiting for them. A proactive mindset helps turn potential threats into advantages, enabling individuals to feel in control of their destinies. By embracing this attitude, we can unlock innovation and solutions, driving development across society.

Encouraging an opportunistic outlook helps individuals and communities transform challenges into opportunities, fostering a culture of optimism and resilience. As Napoleon Hill observed, “Opportunity is on the way to him who will take advantage of it.” Let us harness this powerful approach to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

ADEEBA AFZAL,

Lahore.