Trump’s Pro-Israel Cabinet

Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees following his presidential victory have sparked global debate and domestic disillusionment, particularly among American Muslims who had backed him at the polls. Trump’s campaign promise to end ongoing wars, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East, captured widespread attention, but what the world failed to grasp was his lack of emphasis on achieving peaceful settlements to these long-standing conflicts. His rhetoric centered on withdrawing from prolonged engagements, not necessarily addressing their root causes or creating frameworks for durable peace. With a cabinet now stacked with staunchly pro-Israel figures, it is becoming increasingly evident that Trump’s future administration is poised to act decisively on an agenda that aligns closely with Israel’s hardline policies, a move that has left his Muslim supporters feeling betrayed.

Trump’s Middle East policies during his first term offer a telling backdrop to the current developments. During his first tenure, his administration’s approach to the region was characterized by unwavering support for Israel, epitomized by the recognition of Jerusalem as its capital and the controversial relocation of the U.S. embassy there. His decision to broker the Abraham Accords—normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states. These moves, coupled with his support for Israeli settlements and defunding of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees), revealed a clear departure from the long-standing two-state solution framework.

Now his return to power marks not a departure but a deepening of these policies. Cabinet nominees such as Mike Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel and Marco Rubio as Secretary of State underscore a clear alignment with Israel’s far-right government. Huckabee, a vocal supporter of Israeli settlements and an opponent of Palestinian statehood, has long advocated for policies that many view as legitimizing annexation and dismantling the prospect of Palestinian sovereignty. Rubio’s hardline stance against Hamas and unwavering support for Israeli military actions further solidifies the administration’s pro-Israel agenda. For American Muslims, many of whom voted for Trump hoping he would address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and end the decades-long conflict, these appointments are a stark reminder that his promises to end wars did not include a commitment to equitable or peaceful solutions. The bewilderment among American Muslims runs deep. In key swing states like Michigan, home to large Arab and Muslim communities, voters shifted their support to Trump, with the hope that he would prioritize ending the genocide in Gaza. These voters, disillusioned with the Democratic Party’s perceived inaction and its continued support for Israeli military actions under Netanyahu, saw Trump’s rhetoric as a potential shift in U.S. policy—one that would address the humanitarian crisis and work toward lasting peace. His campaign effectively capitalized on this sentiment, promising a new approach that would put an end to the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

And now as Trump prepares to assume office once again, the weight of his promises to end wars and advocate for peace remains palpable, particularly among Arab American communities. The names emerging daily as part of his cabinet nominees are painting a very different picture. With figures like Mike Huckabee and Marco Rubio, who are staunch advocates for Israeli expansionist policies and opponents of Palestinian rights and statehood, Trump’s future administration seems poised to continue—if not deepen—its alignment with Israel’s hardline stance. This raises questions about whether his campaign promises were ever intended to be more than electoral rhetoric designed to galvanize a key voting bloc, or whether he genuinely wants to shift his priorities in the face of political expediency.

Looking ahead, it is increasingly likely that Trump’s forthcoming administration will follow a path of transactional diplomacy, further entrenching Israeli interests in the region while sidelining Palestinian aspirations for statehood and justice. His policy may focus on consolidating Israel’s regional influence, seeking to normalize relations between Israel and Arab states while bypassing key issues like Palestinian sovereignty and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This could further isolate Palestinians, deepen regional divisions, and alienate the very voters who supported him on the promise of ending this conflict. For Arab Americans and Muslims who hoped for justice and a shift in U.S. foreign policy, the emerging cabinet choices signal a sobering reality. Their hopes of seeing the U.S. take a more balanced approach in the Middle East seem increasingly out of reach. In the years to come, this policy trajectory may estrange many of the voters who helped Trump secure a second term, leading to a realignment in American politics—one where the promise of peace for Palestinians and justice for Gaza remains elusive, and where the humanitarian concerns of those who once supported him may be disregarded in favor of more transactional alliances.

In the end, the question now is whether Trump will honor the hopes of those who trusted him with their votes, or whether he will forge ahead with an agenda that prioritizes Israeli interests, leaving Palestinian suffering unresolved. The answer to this question will shape not just his legacy but the future of U.S. involvement in the Middle East in later years.

Dr. Gul.i.Ayesha Bhatti

The writer is a current affairs analyst and faculty member at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.