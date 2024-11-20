Thursday, November 21, 2024
Two injured in gas cylinder blast

News Desk
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Two people, including a teenage boy, sustained serious injuries in a gas cylinder blast while decanting in Saddar police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a shopkeeper was decanting gas in a cylinder illegally in his shop at Satiana Road Khayaban-e-Green when the cylinder blew up all of sudden. As a result, 16-year-old Sohail Naveed of Satellite Town and 20-year-old Shehroz Rafique of Khayaban-e-Green received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing first aid, he added.

News Desk

Newsletter Subscription

