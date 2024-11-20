U-turns become hotspots of fatal accidents in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - The poorly designed u-turns in at dual carriageway connecting service roads in Gujar Khan city have become the hotspots of fatal accidents. Residents have urged upon the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) to direct for redesigning of these u-turns as ‘closed u-turns’ to ensure maximum safety of the road users.

The residents have pointed out that two days back, two young men were hit by a vehicle while crossing the GT road at u-turn near judicial lock up and one of the injured, identified as Ghulam Dastgeer, had succumbed to fatal injury two days ago while the second victim, Hammad, resident of the town, also passed away on Tuesday.

Kaleem Bhatti Advocate, a resident of Gujar Khan pointed out that such accidents are witnessed and suffered by dozens of road users every week. Bhatti said that the high frequency of accidents in the town was due to poorly planned u-turns in the populous area of the town. He further pointed out that at Barki Morr, Guliana Morr, Jandi Morr, and Judicial lockup, the interjunction of service roads and link roads was causing snarls of traffic and collisions of vehicles plying on GT Road and those going across the road, were quite common and many a precious lives have been lost, Mr Bhatti added.

Malik Naseer, a local journalist of Potohar Press Club, has also expressed his concern over the high frequency of accidents at these crossroads and suggested that not only the speed breaking ‘cat eyes’ be fixed here, but also relocation and redesigning of these u-turns should also be devised by the engineers of the NHA.

The residents have also pointed out wrong side driving upto these u-turns located near the link roads. The also urged upon the inspector general of National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) to direct for controlling the wrong side driving spree on the GT Road, that was going unnoticed by local authorities.