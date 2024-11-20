 UAD marks Int’l Radiology Day

Dera ismail khan - The Radiology Department of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) organized a ceremony on Tuesday to mark International Radiology Day, paying tribute to Wilhelm Roentgen, the inventor of the X-ray.

The event, organized under the special instructions of UAD Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shakibullah, was attended by Radiology Department Head Sadia Safi, Head of the MLT Department Umar Nafees, senior faculty members, and students.

During the ceremony, speakers discussed the revolutionary impact of X-rays in the medical field. Sadia Safi provided a briefing on the diagnostic services offered at the department and ongoing academic activities. A cake was also cut to commemorate the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shakibullah lauded the efforts of the Radiology Department and its staff for their contributions to patient welfare and their continued dedication to academic and medical advancements.