Ubaid Shah’s 8-wicket haul headlines action-packed day in Quaid Trophy Round 5

LAHORE - The fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 got underway across nine venues in Pakistan, with sensational performances from both bat and ball lighting up the opening day. Ubaid Shah’s career-best eight-wicket haul, centuries from Qasim Akram and M Bilal, and several impactful five-wicket hauls highlighted the action. At the Marghzar Ground in Islamabad, Lahore Whites’ pacer Ubaid Shah claimed 8-79 in 19.4 overs to dismantle Larkana for 202 in 58.4 overs. Lahore Whites reached 121-1 at stumps. In Swabi, Lahore Blues’ Qasim Akram smashed a blazing 109 off 87 balls, including 18 fours and 2 sixes, to steer his team to 287 in 64.2 overs against FATA. Arshadullah’s 5-89 was the highlight for FATA, who were 52-2 at close of play. At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Abbottabad’s M Bilal scored a crucial century and forging an 88-run seventh-wicket partnership with skipper Usman Khalid (62) to lift his side to 290 after being reduced to 139-6. In response, Hyderabad ended the day at 59-1. Quetta’s Jalat Khan clinched 5-28 in 27.4 overs, dismantling DM Jamali’s batting lineup for just 144 runs. Despite Abid Ali’s gritty 67 off 176 balls, Quetta faced a tough evening as Danish Aziz took four wickets to leave them struggling at 73-4 in 21 overs. Islamabad’s Musa Khan grabbed 6-51 to restrict Faisalabad to 202 in 47.5 overs, however, Islamabad stumbled to 72-5 in reply.