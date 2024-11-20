UK allocates £108m for addressing challenges induced by climate change, says UK Minister

ISLAMABAD - Announcing £108 million aid package to tackle climate change induced challenges in Pakistan, Himesh Falconer, UK Minister, yesterday reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to its longstanding ties with Pakistan. The Minister pledged continued UK support for Pakistan in strengthening its democratic institutions and fostering economic and social cooperation. He made these remarks in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq. During the meeting, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan is committed to foster regional peace and stability in the region. He also said that Pakistan has long standing and historic ties with the United Kingdom. He said that by enhancing and promoting parliamentary and economic cooperation these ties can be further strengthened. He emphasized that close interaction and cooperation between the parliaments of both countries could play a pivotal role in bolstering bilateral relations.

The Speaker mentioned that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices in global war on terror and it has always strived for regional peace. He further stated that durable global peace cannot be achieved without the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine dispute. The Speaker expressed concern over the grave human rights violations in these regions, stating that without addressing these issues, regional stability would remain elusive. The Speaker also stressed that Parliament of Pakistan represents all political parties and the incumbent Parliament has active opposition that plays a constructive role on matters of national importance. He affirmed his impartiality as Speaker, ensuring a balanced approach in managing parliamentary proceedings. He also highlighted initiatives of the Parliament, namely the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat established in 2014, which actively works toward achieving sustainable development goals in Pakistan. Additionally, he mentioned the establishment of parliamentary caucuses to protect the rights of women and children, playing a vital role in addressing discrimination against women and promoting gender-equality. Furthermore, The Speaker underscored Pakistan’s minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions while being one of the most affected countries by climate change. He called for greater international collaboration to address this pressing challenge. Parliamentary Whips of various political parties, present during the meeting, also emphasized the importance of Pakistan-UK diplomatic relations. PML-N Chief Whip, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry highlighted the significance of Pak-UK friendly ties.

MNA Syeda Shehla Raza expressed deep concern over human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine. MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar thanked the UK for its aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. MNA Syed Amin-ul-Haq described Pakistan-UK relations as historic. MNA Noor Alam Khan emphasized Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and urged global acknowledgment of these efforts.

The UK Parliamentary Delegation, accompanying the UK Minister, comprised British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, Personal Assistant to the Minister, Mr. Calum Matthews, Political Counsellor, Ms. Zoe Ware, Deputy Political Counsellor, Mr. Mark Bailey, and Principal Political Adviser to the High Commissioner, Mr. Saqib Riaz.