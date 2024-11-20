UK considers social media ban for children under 16 amid growing online safety concerns

The UK government is considering a potential ban on social media use for children under the age of 16, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said Wednesday in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program.

Kyle emphasized his commitment to ensuring online safety and said he would "do what it takes" to protect children and others from online harm.

The announcement comes as the government continues to examine the effect of technology, including smartphones and social media, on young people.

Kyle acknowledged a lack of "firm, peer-reviewed evidence" on the issue but highlighted the importance of gathering data to inform decisions.

He has outlined his strategic goals for Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, in a formal "letter of strategic intent."

Ofcom is set to receive expanded powers under the Online Safety Act (OSA), which mandates tech companies take greater responsibility for harmful content on their platforms.

The OSA, taking effect next year, requires tech firms to implement measures to shield children from exposure to harmful material and demands robust age-verification mechanisms.

Kyle said he expects the powers to be applied "assertively" by Ofcom, urging the regulator to ensure safety is "baked in from the outset" by tech firms.

The Molly Rose Foundation, a campaign group focused on online safety, described Kyle’s comments as a positive step, calling for a stronger OSA that holds tech companies to a higher standard of accountability.

"The public and parents back an updated Act that embeds an overarching duty of care on tech firms. The Prime Minister must act quickly and decisively to deliver this unfinished job," the group wrote on X.

The debate around age restrictions on social media has gained momentum internationally, with Australia announcing plans to introduce legislation banning children under 16 from using social platforms.

Asked whether the UK might follow suit, Kyle said, "Everything is on the table with me," but reiterated the need for more evidence before pursuing a policy.

Lawmakers are also debating tighter controls on smartphone use among young people.

The UK parliament is currently reviewing a private member’s bill to create a safer digital environment for children.