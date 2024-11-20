US condemns surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, reaffirms continued support

The United States has strongly denounced the recent spike in terrorist activities in Pakistan, including the abduction of seven policemen in Bannu and an ambush on a military convoy near the Afghan border.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed solidarity with Pakistan during a press briefing, highlighting the nation's persistent struggle against terrorism. He extended condolences to the victims’ families and reiterated the US commitment to counterterrorism cooperation.

“We condemn these and all terrorist attacks,” Miller said, emphasizing the heavy toll terrorism has taken on the Pakistani people. He assured that the US remains dedicated to working with Pakistan's government and institutions to address militant threats.

Miller pointed out the ongoing counterterrorism partnership, which includes high-level dialogues aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s civilian and military capabilities to combat terrorism effectively. He also stressed the importance of building Pakistan's capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to such threats.

When questioned about militant hideouts in Afghanistan, Miller refrained from commenting on specific actions but underscored the need for bilateral efforts to address cross-border terrorism.

The recent abduction in Bannu, where armed men seized control of the Rocha check post, underscores the growing security concerns in Pakistan’s northwestern region. District Police Officer Ziauddin confirmed that the kidnapped policemen were rescued through a tribal jirga, without any ransom or conditions.

Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in attacks targeting law enforcement, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. A recent report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) revealed a 90% increase in fatalities from terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations in the third quarter of 2024.

