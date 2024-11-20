WB country director expresses support for revenue mobilisation efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The country director of World Bank has expressed his support for the revenue mobilisation efforts in Pakistan. Country Director of World Bank Najy Benhassine along with Tobias Akhtar Haque (Lead Country Economist), Ms Irum Touqeer (Public Sector Specialist) and Ms Eva Liselotte Lescrauwaet (Senior Operations Officer) visited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) HQs for a meeting with Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Chairman FBR, and his team to discuss the alignment of initiatives under Pakistan Raises Revenue Project with the FBR Transformation Plan. The chairman FBR briefed on the vision of the government for the transformation of FBR and stressed that the purpose of reforms was revenue growth while facilitating compliance. He highlighted the key reform areas to plug in the gap in tax compliance i.e digitalization initiatives, capacity building of HR, anti-smuggling initiatives and more broad-based tax administration reforms. Chairman FBR requested the World Bank team for support for the reform initiatives including establishment of the digital enforcement stations, digitalization of supply chain and feasibility studies required for the cited initiatives. The country director of World Bank expressed his support for the revenue mobilization efforts in Pakistan and reiterated that both teams would work together to support the FBR transformation plan activities under the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program.