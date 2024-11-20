Zelenskyy says Ukraine, West succeeded in defending freedom of all European nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said his country and its Western partners have succeeded in defending the freedom of all European nations amid an extraordinary session of the European Parliament.

“Together – Ukraine, all of Europe, and our partners in America and around the world – we have succeeded not only in preventing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from taking Ukraine but also in defending the freedom of all European nations,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the European Parliament session held on the occasion of the 1,000th day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said they have proven that European values can protect the lives of people when transformed into action, and thanked European Parliament President Roberta Metsola for ensuring that even not one of the past 1,000 days became a “day of betrayal” of these values.

“Even with North Korea’s (President) Kim Jong Un by his side, Putin remains smaller than the united strength of Europe. I urge you not to forget this. Do not forget how much Europe is capable of achieving,” Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy further said that peace is what Ukraine desires the most, which is why he proposed the 10-step peace formula that he outlined during the 2022 G20 summit in Indonesia, indicating that the only one opposing the plan is Russia.

The Ukrainian president reaffirmed his call for stronger sanctions on Russia, also saying that North Korea’s contingent of troops on the Ukraine border may grow to 100,000.

“If anyone in Europe thinks they can sell Moscow Ukraine – or any other country, like the Baltic states, the Balkans, Georgia, or Moldova – and gain something in return, let them remember this simple truth – no one can enjoy calm waters amid a storm,” Zelenskyy went on to say.

He said that they must do everything to end this war “fairly and justly,” adding that Ukraine deserves to make the next year the “year of peace” after 1,000 days of conflict.​​​​​​​