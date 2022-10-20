MULTAN - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Tariq Zaman Gujjar said on Wednesday that 58 unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies at Nishtar Hospital and Medical University were buried after completing religious rituals in different areas.
Addressing a press conference here, Tariq Zaman Gujjar said that the administration of Nishtar hospital conducted DNA tests of all the unknown dead bodies. A complete record of the bodies is available with the administration of the Nishtar Medical University.
The dead bodies were handed over to SHOs of different police stations. Earlier, the heads of the police stations concerned had brought the dead bodies to the hospital. The dead bodies were buried in the respective police station’s areas. Record of every dead body was maintained, he stated.
Responding to a query, he stated that Punjab government was ensuring provision of medicines to facilitate the patients.
TWO ILLEGAL COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS DEMOLISHED, ONE SEALED
The district administration during a crackdown on Wednesday demolished two illegal commercial buildings which were constructed without getting map approval from the departments concerned.
Multan division Commissioner Amir Khattak had ordered crackdown against illegally constructed buildings.
A team of the district administration, under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Chief Chaudhry Farmaish, identified two under-construction marriage halls at Matti Tal Road and Suraj Kund Road respectively which were being erected without map approval. The team demolished both the buildings. It also sealed a commercial godown at Tareen Road.
Farmaish said that illegal constructions not only destroyed the beauty of the city, but also was the major cause of traffic and sewerage issues.
He said that as per directives of the commissioner, the operation would continue without any discrimination.