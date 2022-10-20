Share:

MULTAN - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minis­ter Tariq Zaman Gujjar said on Wednesday that 58 unidenti­fied and unclaimed dead bodies at Nishtar Hospital and Medical University were buried after completing religious rituals in different areas.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, Tariq Zaman Gujjar said that the administration of Nishtar hospital conducted DNA tests of all the unknown dead bodies. A complete record of the bodies is available with the administration of the Nishtar Medical University.

The dead bodies were handed over to SHOs of different police stations. Earlier, the heads of the police stations concerned had brought the dead bodies to the hospital. The dead bodies were buried in the respective police sta­tion’s areas. Record of every dead body was maintained, he stated.

Responding to a query, he stated that Punjab government was ensuring provision of medi­cines to facilitate the patients.

TWO ILLEGAL COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS DEMOLISHED, ONE SEALED

The district administra­tion during a crackdown on Wednesday demolished two illegal commercial buildings which were constructed with­out getting map approval from the departments concerned.

Multan division Commission­er Amir Khattak had ordered crackdown against illegally con­structed buildings.

A team of the district admin­istration, under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Chief Chaudhry Farmaish, identified two under-construction mar­riage halls at Matti Tal Road and Suraj Kund Road respectively which were being erected with­out map approval. The team demolished both the buildings. It also sealed a commercial go­down at Tareen Road.

Farmaish said that illegal con­structions not only destroyed the beauty of the city, but also was the major cause of traffic and sewerage issues.

He said that as per directives of the commissioner, the opera­tion would continue without any discrimination.