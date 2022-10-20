Share:

In a deplorable series of events, four of Punjab’s leading hospitals refused to admit or treat a two-year-old who was suffering from third-degree burns after falling into a pot of boiling water. Her frustrated father went from one corner of the province to the other, seeking medical help but none were willing to offer their services. They offered no rationale behind their decision as well. At this point, one must question the credibility of the oath they took when becoming professional healthcare providers. Access to healthcare is an inalienable right and the severe neglect shown in this regard warrants extreme punishments.

The two-year-old girl had managed to burn 35 percent of her body and was wailing in pain throughout the night as hospitals refused to treat her. The chain started with the local Okara DHQ hospital which issued her a slip referring her to any hospital in Lahore. Upon reaching the provincial capital the next morning, Mayo Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Jinnah Hospital harshly refused to admit the minor or give her treatment. They stated that the hospital had no policy to admit minor children and scurried the worried father away.

This callous treatment of a suffering child, as well as a deeply concerned family, is unacceptable and against the law. The constitution of our country guarantees the right to get medical attention and dictates that no child should be subjected to torture, inhumane or degrading conditions, or treatment. Furthermore, all medical professionals are bound by the oath they take to offer their services as sincerely and generously as possible. In the face of all of this, the refusal to treat an innocent two-year-old who was crying out in pain and was a subject of further complications like infections the longer she was left untreated warrants disciplinary action.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has already ordered an inquiry into the incident and had promised that those responsible will not be left off the hook. At the same time, however, policy measures must be taken to make clear the conditions under which minors can and should be admitted as well as how hospitals must act in the case of refusals. Angrily shooing away distressed patients and their family is not the right way to go about this. Lastly, there should also be punishments enshrined in the law in case hospitals are found to be negligent to deter any such actions in the future.