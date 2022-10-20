Share:

SARGODHA - University of Sar­godha (UOS) has started admissions for various academic programmes for Autumn Semester 2022. The last date for submission of online application in about 55 undergraduate, post­graduate and PhD pro­grammes is November 11. A spokesperson for the university said here on Wednesday that man­ual applications would not be accepted while the master list for data cor­rection would be issued on November 14, 2022. He said that all the pro­grammes of MPhil and PhD would be self-sup­ported while admission tests will be held on No­vember 14. The trial for sports-based admission will be held on Novem­ber 14 and 15, and the trial for female students will be held on November 16-17, while the trial for e-gaming and co-curricu­lar activities will be held on November 16, he said. The test of Hifz students will be held on November 14th and 15th and the medical test for disability will be held on Novem­ber 16. The university spokesperson said that the first merit list of regu­lar programmes will be displayed on November 16, second list on No­vember 18 and the third merit list on November 22. The first merit list of self-support programmes will be issued on Novem­ber 24, second list on No­vember 28, the third list will be displayed on No­vember 30, 2022, while the list of quota seats will be displayed on the web­site on November 22. The regular classes will start on 24th November, while the self-support classes would be from 5th December. The stu­dents who were willing to take admission could check the procedures of submission of admission form and other instruc­tions and details from the admission notice available on the Website of Sargodha university, he added.