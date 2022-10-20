Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday shrugged off the news about joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing to media, Ahsan said, “The PPP is my party and Imran Khan is my old friend. It has been said that talks regarding making me a caretaker Prime Minister are going in PTI circles, while the uproar has been caused to oust me from the party.”

Terming the PPP as ‘his party’, Aitzaz Ahsan said, “There are no chances of me, leaving the party. The former president Pervez Musharraf issued me a message on May 2, 2007, for leaving the party to become the prime minister, but I was not prepared to even then.”

Lashing out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Aitzaz said that in the field of politics he does not endorse the ‘foul’ language, he [Sanaullah] uses.

It merits mention here that PTI leaders including Farukkh Habib invited Aitzaz Ahsan to join the PTI, considering his repute.