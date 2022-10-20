Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) here on Wednesday organised an awareness walk to mark Pink Day and create awareness about breast cancer.

According to press statement issued by ANTH, the Pink Day was observed on October 19, commemorating breast cancer awareness month to raise public awareness about self-examination, screening, prevention and treatment of breast cancer. In addition to awareness walk, the event included awareness stalls, bake sales, fun games, creative artworks, poster competition, pink ribbons and distribution educational materials. Chairman ANTH/ IMDC, Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, inaugurated the event in the presence of Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi, Principal IMDC Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmad, and Director Hospital Col. (R) Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi.

A large number of doctors, students, faculty members and people of other walks of life participated in the event. The chairman appreciated the management, staff, and students for their efforts to raise awareness about this fatal disease.

Yasir Khan Niazi said on this occasion that ANTH was committed to spreading awareness and providing quality breast cancer services in its One-Stop Breast Clinic, and emphasised upon the importance of early detection to cure this fatal disease as it is easier to treat when found early. ANTH is also offering free consultation and subsidized diagnostics to everyone at its Executive Clinics in G-8 Markaz, Islamabad, on October 21 to 22.

The MD further said, “we are determined to keep collaborating with the government and other partners to make every effort in the month of October and beyond in order to lower the burden of breast cancer in Pakistan.”