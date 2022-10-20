Share:

LAHORE - The anti-polio cam­paign will start in 14 districts of Punjab from October 24. The drive will continue for seven days in the high-risk dis­tricts of Lahore, Rawal­pindi and Faisalabad, while it will conclude after five days in the other 11 districts - Mi­anwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawal­nagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. The spe­cial campaign for polio eradication is aimed at vaccinating as many as 11.18 million children upto the age of five years, with deployment of more than 97,000 polio workers. To review the arrangements in connec­tion with the campaign, a meeting of the Provin­cial Taskforce for Polio Eradication was held at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Chief Sec­retary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad and representatives of international organiza­tions working for polio eradication attended the meeting.