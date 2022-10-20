Share:

KARACHI-Bank Alfalah Limited has always been one of the biggest allies when it comes to supporting cricket in Pakistan, and an even bigger advocate for flood relief operations in the country. This year, Bank Alfalah decided to pledge that it will donate $1000 for every six scored in Pakistan vs England T20I series.

Throughout the course of the series, a total of 73 sixes were scored and a total of $73,000 is being donated by Bank Alfalah, to JDC Welfare Organization to help them rebuild infrastructure and rehabilitate the flood victims. The donations were a part of the USD 10 million that the Chairman of Bank Alfalah, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan and the Board of Directors had asked Bank Alfalah to donate. Speaking on the occasion, Head of Marketing at Bank Alfalah, Raheel Yousuf shared how Bank Alfalah has always come forward to support Pakistan in times of need and will continue doing so in future as well. “We at Bank Alfalah are humbled at how well-received our flood donation campaign has been during the Pak vs Eng T20I series. As pledged, the Bank is honored to be able to make such a contribution towards the rebuilding of the affected communities and will continue to support flood victims through donations to JDC Welfare Organization. We must not forget about our brothers and sisters in need and do anything we can in our individual as well as collective capacity to uplift them through various initiatives.” Torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan triggered catastrophic floods drowning a third of the country – washing away villages affecting 33+ million people in need of assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition.