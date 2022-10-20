Share:

Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interests, regional security situation and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence for the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.