LAHORE-Bilal Asim, Haider Ali Rizwan, Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Sheheryar Anees booked berths in the semifinals of Kamran Steel ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-1) after defeating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals played here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim, a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, took little time to brush aside Ibrahim Ashraf by 6-0, 6-1. Bilal vowed to do well in the remaining matches saying he will try his best to win the Asian Ranking Tennis title. He also thanked his coach Rashid Malik for his guidance and coaching, which is helping him excel at Asian level. In other quarterfinals, Rizwan brothers - Haider Ali Rizwan and Hussnain Ali Rizwan (both of LGS Paragon) - displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques and made their ways into the semifinals. Haider beat Ahtesham Humayun 7-6, 6-4 and Hussnain Ali Rizwan faced tough resistance from Salaar Khan before winning the encounter by 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 while in the last quarterfinal, Sheheryar Anees beat spirited Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-0. In the position matches, Asad Zaman Ali Embroidery Mills) played well against Inam Qadir and outsmarted him by 6-2, 6-3. Nabeel Qayum had to struggle hard to defeat Faizan Ali 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 while Abdullah Pirzada did well against Kashan Tariq and won the position match by 6-4, 6-2. In the boys U-16 doubles quarterfinals, M Ibrahim Ashraf and Nabeel Qayum beat Hamza Rehmat and M Sohaan Noor 7-6, 7-5, Bilal Asim and Ahtesham Humayun beat Inam Qadir and Salaar Khan 6-1, 6-2 while Haider Ali Rizwan and Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman and Sheheryar Anees 6-2, 6-1.

Meanwhile in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022, in the boys/girls U-14 quarterfinals, Abdullah Pirzada beat Hajra Suhail 6-2, Nabeel Qayum beat Aalay Husnain 6-1, Taimoor Ansari beat Amna Qayum 6-0 and Abdur Rehman beat Bismel Zia 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals, Aliyan Ali beat Zainah 6-2.