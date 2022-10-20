SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sargodha on Wednesday blocked devices of four retailers accused of corruption here in Sargodha.
According to the spokesperson here, Deputy Director BISP, Safder Mehmood came to know through reliable sources that some BISP amount distributers (retailers) were charging Rs500 from each beneficiary woman illegally. Upon receiving the complaints, Assistant Complaints Sargodha Muhammad Haider raided and blocked the retailers’ devices on the spot. The retailers were identified as—Sanika Mobile’s Wegowal, MashaAllah Mobiles Jahanabad, Akhter easy paisa shop and PCO Wadhi Shop.
FIVE STONE CRUSHERS SEALED OVER SMOG SOPS VIOLATION
The Environment Protection Department sealed five stone crushers units over smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violation here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, Assistant Director Environment Rehmat Ullah Niazi and his team checked various stone crushers units at Faisalabad Road near pull 111 and found five units operational without wet scrubbers.
21 FOOD POINTS FINED
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on 21 food points over violations in the division. According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed fine amounting to Rs224,000 on 21 owners of various food outlets over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.