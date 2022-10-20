Share:

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP) Sargodha on Wednesday blocked devices of four retailers accused of cor­ruption here in Sargodha.

According to the spokesperson here, Dep­uty Director BISP, Safder Mehmood came to know through reliable sources that some BISP amount distributers (retailers) were charging Rs500 from each beneficiary woman illegally. Upon receiving the complaints, Assistant Complaints Sargodha Muham­mad Haider raided and blocked the retailers’ devices on the spot. The retailers were identified as—Sanika Mobile’s We­gowal, MashaAllah Mo­biles Jahanabad, Akhter easy paisa shop and PCO Wadhi Shop.

FIVE STONE CRUSHERS SEALED OVER SMOG SOPS VIOLATION

The Environment Protec­tion Department sealed five stone crushers units over smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violation here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Direc­tor Environment Rehmat Ullah Niazi and his team checked various stone crushers units at Fais­alabad Road near pull 111 and found five units operational without wet scrubbers.

21 FOOD POINTS FINED

Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on 21 food points over violations in the division. According to the PFA officials, food safe­ty teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and im­posed fine amounting to Rs224,000 on 21 owners of various food outlets over poor cleanliness arrange­ments, incomplete medical certificate and adultera­tion in the division.