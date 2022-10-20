Share:

Rawalpindi-A boy was killed while his father suffered multiple bullet injuries when they were targeted by their rivals over an old enmity in limits of Police Station Airport, informed police on Wednesday.

Officials said the father namely Faraz Abbasi and son Nauman Abbasi were targeted by gunmen when they were going home. Resultantly, Nauman died on the spot and his father suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment, police added. The attackers managed to flee from the scene after committing crime. SSP Operations Rawalpindi Wasim Riaz Khan told media that the incident took place due to an old enmity. He said that the deceased Nauman Abbasi was involved in a murder case in 2016 in area of Police Station Pirwadhai and was on bail. He said that Airport police have registered a case against the killers and begun investigation.

Meanwhile, police founded body of a woman from a house located at Gulshanabad on Adiala Road.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman committed suicide. The body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem, according to sources. The deceased was identified as Shakila Bibi (30), whereas, Saddar Bairooni police have launched investigation into the incident, they said.