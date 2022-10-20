Share:

LARKANA - Unknown thieves took away Rs0.7 million cash from the Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC) here on Wednesday. BADC Principal Yousuf Shah told media that donation was collected from the employees for disbursement among the rain and flood affectees and some of the amount was already distributed among them, but balance amount was kept with accounts section. He said when they came in the morning today, they found the locks broken and the amount missing. He said CCTV cameras installed earlier remained dysfunctional owing to recent unprecedented rains which had not yet been repaired. On the other hand, 37 bogus orders have so far come to light allegedly at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) on Wednesday on political influence as the university is still running without a Vice Chancellor (VC) for the past 26 days.