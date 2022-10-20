Share:

Lahore-The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with PAF, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports, is organizing Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International for Menerena and Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash Championship for Women at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad from October 19-23. Besides Pakistan, a group of 30 world ranking Men & Women players from Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, Espain, Germany, Hungry, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Serbia, Singapore & USA are participating. The Opening Ceremony of the event was also held today. Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Senior Vice President, PSF graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Detailed results 1st round matches of Men & Women are appended below.

In the men’s event, Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) Got Bye, Hamza Khan (PAK) bt Ammar Altamimi (KUW) 14-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 (41 Min), Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) bt Farhan Mehboob (PAK) 11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8 (47 Min), Christopher Gordon (USA) Got Bye, Yassin Elshafei (EGY) Got Bye, Darren Rahul Pragasam (MAS) bt Zeeshan Zeb (PAK) 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 (38 Min), Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) bt Alireza Shamili (IRI) 11-7, 11-9, 12-10 (31 Min).

While Balazs Farka (HUN) Got Bye, Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) Got Bye, Adeen Idrakie (MAS) bt Muhammad Ashab Irfan (PAK) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 (39 Min), Noor Zaman (PAK) bt Mohamed Nasser (EGY) 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 11-3 (38 Min), Curtis Malik (ENG) Got Bye, Syed Azlan Amjad (QAT) Got Bye, Farhan Zaman (Pak) bt Israr Ahmad (PAK) 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 (20 Min), Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt Abdallah Elmasry (EGY) 12-10, 4-11, 11-1, 6-11, 11-9 (48 Min) and Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY) Got Bye.

In women’s event, Saskia Belnhard (GER) Got Bye, Nour Heikal (GEY) bt Sammer Anjum (PAK) 11-5, 11-2, 117 (12 Min), Haya Ali (EGY) bt Komal Khan (PAK) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 (12 Min), Sofia Masteos (ESP) Got Bye, Au Yeong Wai Yhamn (SGP) Got Bye, Yasshmita Jadishkumar (MAS) bt Mehwish Ali (PAK) 11-2, 11-2, 11-4 (13 Min), Sadia Gul (PAK) bt Arisha Khan (USA) 11-8, 11-4, 11-8 (22 Min), Malak Khafagy (EGY) Got Bye, Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) Got Bye.

While Rushna Mehboob (PAK) bt Saima Shaukat (PAK) 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6 (18 Min), Noor Ul Huda (PAK) bt Kincso Szasz (Hun) 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10 (27 Min), Katerina Tycova (GER) Got Bye, Jacqueline Peychar (AUT) Got Bye, Zynab Khan (Pak) bt Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 (16 Min), Jelena Dutina (SRB) bt Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 12-10, 11-9, 11-7 (17 Min) and Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) Got Bye. The 2nd round matches of Men & Women events would be played today from 1200 Hrs onwards.