Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday recommended four names for the appointment of High Court judges to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice has called a meeting of the Judicial Commission on October 24 (Monday) to appoint new judges in the Supreme Court.

Among the names suggested by the Chief Justice are Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Waheed, Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui are included.