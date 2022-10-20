Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over shortage of wheat in the province.

In the letter, CM Punjab has demanded one million tons of wheat from the Centre including 300,000 tons on immediate basis and asked the premier to issue relevant directions to Ministry of National Food Security and other concerned departments.

Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi said that Punjab could face a wheat crisis but Centre is not allowing the province to import wheat.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz has said that federal government is not allowing private sector to import wheat because it wants to save every penny of the national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was filling the gap between wheat supply and demand caused during last four years. He made it clear that nobody will be allowed to misuse this calamitous situation and earn profits or do hoardings.