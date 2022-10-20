Share:

SUKKUR-Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed the deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedu­res (SOPs) regarding Dengue and Malaria.

He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting with DCs at his office here Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the measures being taken to prevent Dengue and Malaria especially in rain and flood hit areas.

The Commissioner said the field officers must en­sure implementation of SOPs to control Dengue and Malaria.