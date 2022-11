Share:

SARGODHA - Additional & Session Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Riaz Bhatti acquitted two accused in a murder case over lack of evidence, here on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, Bhalwal Sadr po­lice had arrested Riaz and Fiaz of Shahpur area in 2020 for allegedly killing their opponent Khalid due to an old enmity. The hearing was held at Dis­trict Jail Shahpur.