A local court in Islamabad has reserved its decision on the bail application of senior PTI leader Azam Swati in the case of his controversial tweet.

As the hearing began on Thursday, Special Judge Central Raja Asif said that he will announce his ruling on Friday (tomorrow).

On Wednesday, the court adjourned the hearing for today on the request of the FIA special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi who sought more time to prepare arguments.

During the hearing, PTI leader’s lawyer Babar Awan said that the FIR stated that the senator’s tweet is considered against Pakistan’s integrity. "The tweet was published at 7pm and the FIR was filed at 1am, when and where did the inquiry took place?" he questioned.

"Any statement given by a political figure cannot impact Pakistan’s armed forces”, Awan said. He also said that the chief justice and the judiciary in a case said that a single tweet cannot harm the institutions of Pakistan.