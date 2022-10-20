Share:

Love for cricket for the longest time served as a uniting trait for Indians and Pakistanis. Despite the political tensions between the two countries, on the cricket field, no match was as anticipated as an India versus Pakistan match. Unfortunately, the Indian government has time and time again demonstrated that it cannot put aside its bigotry and animosity against Pakistan and is willing to disregard the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship over small petty affairs.

The latest debacle that the Indian government has instigated has been over the choice of venue for the Asia Cup. Pakistan is scheduled to host the 50-over Asia Cup in the second half of 2023, following which the World Cup will take place in India. This is a fair exchange that should placate both sides. Rather it is beneficial for India since Pakistan is the one that is accepting in good faith and not bringing up India’s human rights violations in IIOJK on the topic of India’s hosting the second half. However, India has shown that it cannot be trusted with any courtesies or good faith gestures. Indian cricket board’s Secretary Jay Shah ruled out the possibility of the Indian cricket team visiting Pakistan for the 50-over Asia Cup next year. This statement by Shah comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that it was open to sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023 but that the visit will be subject to the clearance of the government of the time.

It appears that the Indian government has gotten a bit too comfortable with using this exchange to thwart any international events that were to be hosted in Pakistan. This time, its dishonest intentions are too apparent. Pakistan has had a good year in terms of hosting international cricketers and series- we have just recently held an extremely successful international cricket series. Furthermore, the success and popularity of the Pakistan Super League have surprised even the international community. India does not have a leg to stand on- being the host of a major series is an important milestone, and the Pakistan government must not let Indian politics get in the way of that.