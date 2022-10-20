Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police foiled a major terror bid and arrested two terrorists during an operation in Sangjani area, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Huge quantity of explosives and weapons were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The detained terrorists are linked with a banned outfit.

A case under terrorism charges has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

According to him, CTD of Islamabad police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Sangjani, during which two terrorists of the banned outfit were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Hamza alias Ghazi of Miran Shah, South Waziristan and Sher Alam aka Gul Haider, belonging to Badabher, Peshawar, he said.

“The terrorists were plotting to carry out terrorist attacks on police, politicians, personnel of law enforcement agencies and political rallies in future,” said spokesman. An unprecedented investigation into alleged terrorist plots has also revealed that the two terrorists were also involved in terror attacks and firing on army checks post and military troops in Hamozai. Sharing the bio-data and criminal record of a terrorist Ghazi-ur-Rehman, he said that Ghazi got training from Afghanistan two months ago and then shifted along with his family to Bannu during Operation Azab where he stayed two years. “In 2016, the terrorist again moved to his native town from where he came to Islamabad in 2021 and obtained jobs in private security guard companies as security guard,” the spokesman said.

While the second terrorist namely Sher Alam is resident of Peshawar who worked as kiln worker for four years.

Besides, he also got training of auto-electrician, he said adding that he later joined terrorist group Mulla Nabi on advice of his friend Abdul Razzaq.

He said Sher Alam moved to Afghanistan in 2016-17 after getting training from terror camp of Mullah Nabi for seven days.