Dengue fever is on rise in Islamabad as the tally reaches 4000 since the outbreak.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, 111 new dengue virus were reported during the last 24 hours in the federal capital, taking the total number of Dengue virus cases to 4079.

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, as many as 56 cases were reported in rural and the rest of the 55 cases were reported in urban areas, respectively. So far the infection rate in the city is higher than in rural areas, as 2369 of the total infected patients are from the city.

The Health Department reported 50 cases at Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and five Dengue patients are admitted to Federal General Hospital (FGH).

The DHO stated that so far nine patients have succumbed to viral dengue fever in Islamabad.

Earlier, as many as 167 cases of dengue fever were reported in the metropolis in a single day, taking the monthly tally to 3,850.

So far, 12,330 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Karachi this year, the health department said.

The Ministry of National Health in its report said that 41,746 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported this year, on October 12.