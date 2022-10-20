Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Master Paints registered victories on the second day of the ongoing Tenacious Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by Gobi’s Paints here at Jinnah Polo Fields. The matches were witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of spectators and families were present to watch the enthralling. Jinnah Polo Fields Club President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Major Baber Mahboob Awan (R) and others were also present on this occasion.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated the team of Remington Polo/Guard Group 7-6 after an interesting contest. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed fired in five fabulous goals while Bilal Haye and Muhammad Matloob Aizad hit one goal each from Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel. Taimur Ali Malik hammered five goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani struck one goal from Remington Polo/Guard Group. In the second match, Master Paints defeated the team of Haji Sons by 5-4. Manuel Caranza thrashed in three goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Sufi Muhammad Amir converted one goal each.

Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in three goals and Umar Asjad Malhi hammered one goal from Haji Sons.