Share:

QUETTA - Parliamentary Secretary Science and Informa­tion Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday lauded the decision of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for establishing the makeshift hospitals in the flood-stricken areas of Balochistan.

“The setting up of makeshift hospitals in the ca­lamity-ravaged areas of the province will help mi­nimise the issues faced by the flood-hit masses to great extent,” she said while talking to the Head of UNICEF Balochistan Child Protection Department Dr Muhammad Humayun Amiri and Nutrition Spe­cialist Muhammad Imran Jatoi in a meeting here.

Matters pertaining to the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation activities by international or­ganisations and the measures taken regarding the restoration of underwater educational institu­tions and alternative sources of education were discussed during the meeting. The representatives of UNICEF Balochistan said, “Temporary learning centres have been established for the continua­tion of education of the children of flood-ravaged areas so that the education of the children is not affected.” “UNICEF has also decided to establish temporary hospitals for the flood victims including pregnant and lactating women in the calamity-hit areas,” they maintained. They also sought govern­ment cooperation in ongoing relief and rehabilita­tion activities in the affected areas.

While expressing her satisfaction on the relief activities of UNICEF in the affected areas and the measures taken regarding health and education, she assured them all-out support.

She said that the liaison between government and other humanitarian organisations in public in­terest projects including nutrition, education and health in the flood-affected areas was indispens­able. “Close coordination between government and non-governmental organisations will facilitate relief and rehabilitation operation and maximise the available resources for the welfare of the vic­tims,” Dr Rubaba underlined.

Terming the decision of makeshift hospitals a commendable measure, she hoped that the move would resolve health-related issues in the areas facing the brunt of the flood. She assured the delegation all-out support of the provincial gov­ernment to all the international organisations working in the flood-devastated areas including UNICEF.