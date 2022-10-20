Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednes­day noted that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda submitted ex­pired foreign passport before the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan as proof of the renunciation of his US nationality. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of an appeal of PTI former sen­ator Faisal Vawda against the verdicts of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualifying him for life under Arti­cle 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Vawda has challenged his lifelong disqualifica­tion by the ECP and the subsequent ruling by the IHC. During the hearing, Waseem Sajjad, repre­senting the PTI leader, informed that the Returning Officer (RO) had seen Vawda’s cancelled passport. However, Justice Ayesha Malik questioned, “The cancelled passport that you are referring was ex­pired one.” “The cancelled passport was submitted to the RO in 2018, which had expired in 2015,” she added. “When you get a new passport, the older one is stamped as cancelled,” Justice Malik added.

Justice Ayesha further inquired, “How can a can­celled passport be a proof of renunciation of a na­tionality?” She noted that the passport numbers of the one on record and the one cancelled were different. “It is evident by different numbers that a new passport was issued after being long over­due,” she said. At this, the Chief Justice remarked that this matter had become “very serious”. Jus­tice Masoor remarked that “another of Vawda’s lies is out in the open”. Waseem Sajjad contended that the text of the affidavit — which Vawda had submitted at the time of the filing of his nomina­tion papers for a National Assembly constituency — elaborated that the PTI leader did not hold the passport of another country. Justice Mansoor then stated that the mention of the “passport in the af­fidavit meant having the nationality of another country”. The lawyer argued that the ECP did not have the authority to disqualify a person for life.

Justice Mansoor then inquired whether the high court does have the authority to disqualify an in­dividual for life? On the request of Vawda’s lawyer for more time, the bench deferred the hearing for indefinite period. The bench in April had reject­ed a plea by Vawda to suspend the ECP’s February 16 verdict regarding his lifetime disqualification. Vawda has challenged his lifelong disqualification by the ECP and the subsequent ruling by the IHC.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commis­sioner Sikander Sultan Raja, had disqualified PTI’s Faisal Vawda for concealing his dual nationali­ty with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and Nation­al Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a Senator. In March 2021, Vaw­da resigned as an MNA after being elected as a sen­ator and his lawyer contended that a dual national­ity case against the lawmaker was “not valid now”.