Share:

ISLAMABAD - The suc­cessive sweeping victories in the recent by-polls have proved to be a morale boost­er for the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) rank and file but the question still remains whether this confidence would help the party chief Imran Khan to push both the powerful quarters and the ruling co­alition to meet his primary demand — an early election. The victory of former prime minister Imran Khan on six seats, out of seven he con­tested, of National Assem­bly in the weekend’s election has come three months after PTI won 15 seats out of the total 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly. His party also won two seats of Punjab Assem­bly vacated by ruling Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz’s lawmakers. A day after Khan won the by-election making a record in the country’s elec­toral politics, he speaking at a news conference warned the government either to an­nounce snap polls or he will announce his much-talk­ed long march towards Is­lamabad to force it to do the same. At the same time, he also conceded his back­door talks with the powers-that-be but added that there was ambiguity in such talks as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif did not want early elections fearing rising pop­ularity of his party. Khan in his candid talk looked more confident due to his par­ty’s victory. At the moment, the former prime minister is building pressure on all the powerful stakeholders to make him relevant but it is still unclear whether he will be successful in achieving his final goal?