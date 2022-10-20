ISLAMABAD - The successive sweeping victories in the recent by-polls have proved to be a morale booster for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rank and file but the question still remains whether this confidence would help the party chief Imran Khan to push both the powerful quarters and the ruling coalition to meet his primary demand — an early election. The victory of former prime minister Imran Khan on six seats, out of seven he contested, of National Assembly in the weekend’s election has come three months after PTI won 15 seats out of the total 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly. His party also won two seats of Punjab Assembly vacated by ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s lawmakers. A day after Khan won the by-election making a record in the country’s electoral politics, he speaking at a news conference warned the government either to announce snap polls or he will announce his much-talked long march towards Islamabad to force it to do the same. At the same time, he also conceded his backdoor talks with the powers-that-be but added that there was ambiguity in such talks as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif did not want early elections fearing rising popularity of his party. Khan in his candid talk looked more confident due to his party’s victory. At the moment, the former prime minister is building pressure on all the powerful stakeholders to make him relevant but it is still unclear whether he will be successful in achieving his final goal?
Share: