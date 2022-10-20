Share:

ISLAMABAD-Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has recorded nominal growth of 0.6 percent in August compared to a year ago mainly due to slowdown in economy and increase in cost of production.

The LSM sector growth on monthly basis has recorded 3.9 percent growth in August 2022 as compared to the preceding month of July, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). It has recorded negative growth of 0.4 percent in first couple of months of ongoing financial year over the corresponding period of the last year. The growth has reduced mainly due to prevailing energy crisis and increase in cost of production.

Amid elevated inflationary pressures, monetary tightening, and uncertainty in the financial market, a flood has further aggravated the supply chain disruptions and dragged down LSM to negative growth of 1.4 percent in July FY2023 against 4.4 percent growth in the corresponding period last year. On MoM, LSM nosedived by 16.5 percent in July 2022 against 0.6 percent in June 2022, according to the latest report of the ministry of finance. According to the PBS data, wood products output has increased by 4.3 percent, leather products 11.5 percent, wearing apparel 60.9 percent, paper & board 6.6 percent, iron & steel products 11.7 percent, furniture 174.1 percent and other manufacturing (football) recorded growth of 52.9 percent in July-August period of this year.

Meanwhile, the sectors showing decline during July-August 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year included food 8.9 percent, tobacco 43.5 percent, textile 3.7 percent, coke and petroleum products 16.1 percent, pharmaceuticals 32.3 percent, fertilizers 5 percent, rubber products 2.9 percent, non-metallic mineral product 19.7 percent, electrical equipment 4.2 percent, machinery and equipment 38 percent, automobiles 19.7 percent and other transport equipment 30.4 percent.

The PBS data showed that textile sector has recorded negative growth of 3.7 percent in July to August period of the current fiscal year. Major negative growth originated from knitting wool at 100 percent and woollen blankets at 67. 4 percent during the period under review. No growth was reported in the production of yarn and cloth during the month under review. However, the production of garments posted growth of 60.9 percent during July to August period of the current fiscal year. This is mainly because of higher demand for the garment sector.

In the food group, the production of wheat and rice milled dipped by 14.5 percent and tea blended by 40.8 percent. Petroleum products posted a negative growth of 16.1 percent in July to August period. The automobile sector marked a negative growth of 19.7 percent. In automobile sector, production of jeeps and cars has recorded negative growth of 20.6 percent, LCV 30.4 percent and trucks 37.8 percent. However, production of buses increased by 68.9 percent and diesel engines 76.2 percent in first two months of the ongoing fiscal year. Iron and steel production jumped 11.7 percent during the month under review. Production of non-metallic mineral products dipped 19.7 percent. However, chemical products showed growth of 2.8 percent.