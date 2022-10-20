Share:

Every indication points to Iran supplying drones to Russia, the NATO chief said Thursday, lending further support to claims made by Ukraine and its Western allies, including the US.

“We call on all nations, including Iran, to not support Russia’​​​​​​​s illegal war against Ukraine,” Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“The horrific attacks we have seen by these drones just highlights the urgency of stepping up support for Ukraine,” he said, adding that several NATO states, including Germany, the US, Netherlands, and France, are “now in the process of delivering more and advanced air defense systems” to Kyiv.

Ukraine and its supporters have accused Moscow of using Iranian military drones to attack multiple targets, with Kyiv even considering cutting off diplomatic ties with Tehran.

Iran has rejected the allegations, saying they are “based on political goals” and “fueled by Western sources.”

Stoltenberg asserted that NATO is “monitoring closely what Iran is doing when it comes to also providing any support to Russia.”

“We call on Iran not to provide neither drones nor missiles. And any supplies of missiles will also be in clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

His remarks came a day after the US said it has “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

“As Iran continues to lie and deny providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, we are committed to working with allies and partners to prevent the transfer of dangerous weaponry to Russia,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

He warned that the US will not hesitate to use sanctions and other appropriate tools against all those involved in these transfers.